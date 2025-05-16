Shocking details came to light in the ongoing investigation into the deaths of two engineers who succumbed after undergoing hair transplant operations at Empire Clinic in Kanpur. Both operations were carried out by Dr Anushka Tiwari, who is said not to be qualified to perform such medical procedures, having only a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree, as per a new report by Amar Ujala. Dr Anushka Tiwari ‘Absconding’ After 2 Engineers Die Following Hair Transplant Treatment at Her Empire Clinic in Kanpur, Her Degree Under Scrutiny.

Dr Anushka Tiwari Holds Only BDS Degree

A fresh report in Amar Ujala claims doctor Anushka Tiwari who had conducted the hair transplant has a dental degree. pic.twitter.com/UKzBd4brwj — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 16, 2025

