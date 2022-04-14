Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, is a well-known statesman who fought for the rights of the Dalits was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh's Mhowand. On April 14th, the country commemorates the memory of Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. On this day, his followers come to Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar and pay tributes. Readers can watch the live streaming of the 131st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar from Chaityabhoomi, Dadar on the BMC's official YouTube channel.

Watch Live Here:

