Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi.

Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi: AIIMS Official (file photo) pic.twitter.com/zZtbd6POWd — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Jyotiraditya M Scindia. BJP leader, wished the Former PM speedy recovery:

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ० मनमोहन सिंह जी के अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। मैं ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 19, 2021

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena MP, wished the Former PM a speedy recovery:

Wishing our Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji a speedy recovery from COVID 🙏🏼 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 19, 2021

