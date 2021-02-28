Congress Remembers Dr Rajendra Prasad's contributions to India on his death anniversary.

A strong freedom fighter, Independent India's first President, a Bharat Ratna awardee, and the only president to have served two terms. Dr. Rajendra Prasad's contributions to India will always be etched in our memory. Today we honour his contributions to the nation. pic.twitter.com/ha6wjCk8Bt — Congress (@INCIndia) February 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)