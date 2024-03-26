A video going viral on social media shows students at a school in Chhattisgarh's Bastar allegedly chasing away a teacher who showed up drunk. The 12-second video clip shows the teacher sitting on a bike and running away as the students allegedly throw slippers at him and chase him away. A user who shared the video on X said that the students took the matter into their own hands after the teacher turned up in an inebriated state. The video of the teacher being chased away by the students has also gone viral on the internet. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Government School Teacher Caught Drinking in School Faces Suspension in Bilaspur After Video Goes Viral.

Students Throw Slippers at Teacher

In Bastar, kids took matters into their own hands when a teacher showed up drunk to school. Instead of teaching, he abused them. Fed up, the children chased him away by throwing shoes and slippers. The incident, caught on video, has sparked outrage on social media. pic.twitter.com/oMnQCMjVNQ — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) March 26, 2024

