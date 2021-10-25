England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been added to England's squad for the Ashes, which is to be held later this year. Stokes thus returns from the mental health break which he took from cricket. The all-rounder emphatically announced his return saying, 'I am ready for Australia'.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)