External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar took to X to express his honour in presenting the first copy of his book "Why Bharat Matters" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Dr Jaishankar wrote, "Honoured to present the first copy of my book 'Why Bharat Matters’ to PM Narendra Modi this evening." The English edition of the book was announced to be released in early 2024 on December 22. EAM S Jaishankar Says Relationship Between India and Russia Much Deeper (Watch Video).

EAM S Jaishankar Presents 'Why Bharat Matters' to PM Narendra Modi

