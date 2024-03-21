Earthquake in Maharashtra has caused visible damage and stirred panic among residents. The tremors, which were felt in Hingoli, Jalna, Nanded, Parbhani, and Latur, resulted in cracks appearing in a wall and a building column visibly shaking. The photos and videos of the earthquake have surfaced on social media. This comes after two earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 and 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra’s Hingoli city early on Thursday morning just 10 minutes apart. Earthquake in Maharashtra: Tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 Magnitude Recorded in Parts of Nanded and Parbhani; No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake in Maharashtra

जिल्हा आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन विभागाचे रोहित कंजे यांनी दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार जीवित वा वित्तहानी झाली नाही. याशिवाय परभणी, नांदेड व लातूर जिल्ह्यातही भूकंपाचे धक्के जाणवले असल्याची माहिती प्रशासनाने दिली आहे. — District Information Office, Hingoli (@InfoHingoli) March 21, 2024

VIDEO | #Earthquake tremors felt in Jalna, #Maharashtra today morning. No damage to property or loss of life reported. CCTV visuals. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/i0FBcihQrP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 21, 2024

