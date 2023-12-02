The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday morning said an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter Scale has hit Bangladesh and India. The tremors were felt at around 9:05 am, said NCS. "An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter Scale hit Bangladesh, India at around 9:05 am today," the NCS posted on X, formerly Twitter. The quake was at a depth of 10 km. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 on Richter Scale Hits Region.

Earthquake in Bangladesh and India

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter Scale hit Bangladesh, India at around 9:05 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/m58dBBIsED — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

