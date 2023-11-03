Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Nepal, reports the National Center for Seismology. Strong tremors felt in Delhi, reports ANI. More details awaited. Many netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to tweet about the earthquake in Delhi. They claimed to be experiencing strong tremors in the Delhi NCR.

Earthquake in Delhi

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cuNyqrxD3v — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

Earthquake of Magnitude 6.4 strikes Nepal: National Center for Seismology Strong tremours felt in Delhi pic.twitter.com/OjSoA1XVOX — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

