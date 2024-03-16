In an unexpected turn of events during the Election Commission of India’s press conference, an individual who was not a press member began questioning the Commission’s proceedings. The conference, exclusively for journalists, was briefly interrupted as the person was escorted out of the venue. The Election Commission has not issued any statements regarding the incident. Today, the ECI announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The polls will be held in 7 phases, beginning on April 19 and ending on June 1. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: EC Announces Schedule for General Elections, Check Polling and Result Dates.

Man Not Belonging To Press Removed from EC PC

#WATCH | During the press conference of the Election Commission of India, a person not belonging to the Press, raises questions against the Election Commission. He was led away from the press conference which was for journalists. pic.twitter.com/kYUWfmO0Bf — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

