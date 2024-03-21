Delhi PWD Minister Atishi Marlena criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) after dozens of ED officials reached Arvind Kejriwal's residence. ''BJP is attacking from behind," said Atishi. The ED action after the Delhi High Court denied Kejriwal any interim protection from arrest in connection with the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy scam case. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: ED Arrests Delhi CM in Connection With Excise Policy Case.

ED at Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

''BJP is attacking from behind," says Atishi Marlena, Delhi's Education Minister, on ED questioning Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/10KhWWB9FJ — IANS (@ians_india) March 21, 2024

