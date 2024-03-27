Acting on reliable information about illegal foreign currency transfers from India, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids and investigations on several organisations. These operations, conducted in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kurukshetra, and Kolkata, resulted in the seizure of Rs 2.54 crore. Interestingly, a large part of this sum was found hidden in a washing machine. A picture shared by ANI shows, stack of notes hidden inside washing machine. The primary targets of these raids were M/s Capricorn Shipping and Logistics Private Limited and its directors Vijay Kumar Shukla and Sanjay Goswami, along with their associated entities such as M/s Lakshmiton Maritime and M/s Hindustan International. Other organizations searched included Rajnandini Metals Limited, M/s Stewart Alloys India Private Limited, M/s Bhagyanagar Limited, M/s Vinayak Steels Limited, M/s Vashishtha Construction Private Limited, and their director-partners Sandeep Garg and Vinod Kedia. Along with the seized currency, various incriminating documents and digital devices were also confiscated. The ED has further frozen 47 bank accounts linked to the institutions under investigation. ED at Arvind Kejriwal's Residence: Nearly a Dozen Officers of Enforcement Directorate Arrive at Delhi CM's House to Serve Him Summon in Excise Policy Case (Watch Videos).

ED Raids at Multiple Locations

ED conducted searches under the provisions of FEMA,1999 at the premises of Capricornian Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd and its directors Vijay Kumar Shukla and Sanjay Goswami and associated entities. Laxmiton Maritime, Hindustan International, Rajnandini Metals Limited, Stawart… pic.twitter.com/mgyz8datcp — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

