Eid al-Adha to Be Celebrated on July 21, Announces Syed Shaban Bukhari, Naib Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid:

#EidAlAdha to be celebrated on 21st July, announces Syed Shaban Bukhari, Naib Shahi Imam Jama Masjid, Delhi — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

