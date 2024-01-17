Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani held talks on investment opportunities in the state at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 in Davos today. Eknath Shinde shared the photos from the Davos meet on Instagram. Eknath Shinde is currently on a two-day visit to Davos for WEF 2024. Telangana Government and Adani Group Sign Four MoUs Worth Rs 12,400 Crore at World Economic Forum in Davos (See Pic).

Eknath Shinde and Gautam Adani Hold Talks on Investment Opportunities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)