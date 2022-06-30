Eknath Shinde will be taking oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, i.e. June 30. The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm. The Sena MLA from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city alone will take oath of office at 7.30 pm on Thursday, and a cabinet expansion will take place later, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said at a press conference at Raj Bhavan premises after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. BJP president JP Nadda said that the central leadership decided that Devendra Fadnavis should be a part of the government and he too will be taking oath today.

Watch Live:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)