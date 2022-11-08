The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule of Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli By-Election 2022. The ECI, in a statement, said that polling for the Khatauli By-Election 2022 is to be held on December 5, while the counting of votes is to be on December 8. With this scheduling announcement, all vacancies for 2022 By-Elections are now covered. Assembly By-Elections 2022: Election Commission Announces Bypoll Schedule for 5 Assembly, 1 Parliamentary Seat Across Five States; Check Polling and Result Dates Here.

Khatauli By-Election 2022 Schedule:

Election Commission of India announces the schedule of Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli by-election - polls to be held on December 5th; counting of votes to be on December 8th. All vacancies for 2022 as of now are covered with this announcement for by-election. pic.twitter.com/Qr3HOk94Kx — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

