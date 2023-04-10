The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday withdrew the national party status of the Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India (CPI). Besides, the Election Commission said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also lost its national party tag. Meanwhile, there seems to be good news for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the Election Commission has granted national party status to Aam Aadmi Party. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: AAP Releases 3rd List of Candidates for Upcoming Polls; Check Full List of Names and Their Constituencies.

Election Commission Withdraws National Party Status

Election Commission withdraws national party status of Trinamool Congress, CPI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2023

AAP Granted National Party Status

Election Commission grants national party status to Aam Aadmi Party — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2023

