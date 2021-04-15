Ravindra Puri, Secretary of Niranjani Akhara said, “In view of the deteriorating situation due to #COVID19, Kumbh Mela has concluded for us. Main shahi snan is over & many from our Akhara are showing symptoms of coronavirus."

