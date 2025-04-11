Eternal Ltd (NSE: ZOMATO) witnessed a 2.35% increase in its share price on April 11, closing at INR 214.55. The stock opened at INR 213.19, reached an intraday high of INR 219.19, and touched a low of INR 210.81 during the session. This upward movement reflects renewed investor interest, possibly driven by positive market sentiment or company-specific developments. Suzlon Energy Share Price Today, April 11: Suzlon Stock Gains 2.81% to INR 52.65 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

