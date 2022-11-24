In Barabanki, the case of the war of supremacy of eunuchs has come to the fore. The viral video of the heated fight has gone viral on social media. Here the eunuch of Barabanki thrashed the eunuchs of Lucknow fiercely. The eunuch of Barabanki alleged that eunuchs from Lucknow are engaged in notorious activities in Barabanki. They were getting complaints about this for the past several days. When they tried to convince the eunuchs of Lucknow to not engage in such activities, they started abusing them after which the eunuch of Barabanki thrashed the eunuch of Lucknow fiercely. Meanwhile, the rest of his companions escaped. This high voltage drama of eunuch fight went on for hours late in the night and a crowd of onlookers gathered on the spot. Viral Video: Girl Students Pull hair, Engage in Ugly Fight Inside College Premises in Nashik

Watch Viral Video:

