A massive fire broke out in an EV showroom in Bengaluru, Karnataka, today, November 19. A video showing the showroom being engulfed in flames has also gone viral on social media. A journalist who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) said that the blaze erupted in an EV showroom located on Dr Rajkumar Road in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar. According to reports, several bikes were gutted in the blaze. It is also learned that the showroom's cashier, Priya, lost her life in the fire. Bengaluru Fire: Blaze Erupts at Wood Factory Near Yadavanahalli on Outskirts of City, No Injuries Reported.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in EV Showroom

Fire at #Bengaluru EV showroom on Dr. Rajkumar Road, Rajajinagar. Several bikes gutted in blaze Sadly the showroom's cashier, Priya lost her life pic.twitter.com/d4g7ffgDQR — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 19, 2024

