In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a man from Bihar was allegedly abused and belittled for not being able to communicate in Kannada. The incident came to light after the youth made a video of the incident. As per reports, the man who hails from Bihar works at a food stall in Bengaluru. In a video, the man claimed that he faced language-based harassment in Bengaluru. He is also seen breaking down in the video. "I am from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and I work at a food stall in Bengaluru. The people who come to our stall have a major problem with the Hindi-speaking people. What do they think of themselves? Will they kill us? Everybody abuses and belittles us, without even showing mercy. I request the government to do justice to the Hindi-speaking people in Karnataka," the man can be heard saying in the video. After the incident came to light, Bengaluru CP Pratap Reddy said that the incident took place on April 7, when the Bihar resident was working at a restaurant. Reddy said that the man had an altercation with a customer who only knew Kannada. A suo moto case has been registered in connection with the matter. 'I Don't Know Hindi,' Tamil Nadu Woman Police Officer's Bizarre Response To News Reporter's Question in English in Bihar Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Bihar Man Harassed for Not Knowing Kannada

Shameful incident of racism coming out from Karnataka. Man of Bihar exposing the xenophobia of locals. Such mentality must not be accepted in 21st century India. All of India is for all Indians. Very heartbreaking to see such videos. pic.twitter.com/RjNXNK1QCK — BALA (@erbmjha) April 12, 2023

Bengaluru CP Pratap Reddy Shares Insights Into the Incident

#WATCH | The incident allegedly happened around April 7, when he was working at a restaurant, where he had an altercation with a customer who only knew Kannada. He has returned to Bihar: CP Bengaluru Pratap Reddy on man from Bihar allegedly harassed for not knowing Kannada pic.twitter.com/Owa8XqjIrZ — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

