Noida police on Thursday arrested three men for selling fake China Made iPhones with genuine stickers and boxes of Apple products on the Alibaba website. The cops also seized 60 fake iPhones, 1 car, Rs 4,50,000 in cash, and duplicate Aadhaar Cards. According to the reports, the accused have been identified as Prashant Priyadarshi, Abhishek Kumar, and Rajnish Ranjan.

Fake iPhone Scam:

थाना सेक्टर-63 नोएडा:- नकली चाइना मेड आईफोन को अलीबाबा वेबसाइट से असली आईफोन के स्टीकर व डिब्बे में पैक कर धोखाधड़ी करने वाले 03 अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार, कब्जे से 60 नकली आईफोन, 01 डस्टर कार, नकद 04 लाख 50 हजार रूपये व फर्जी आधार कार्ड बरामद। ADCP सेंट्रल नोएडा द्वारा दी गई बाइट। https://t.co/ftsp2y0Ksn pic.twitter.com/PbMEfQfemx — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) December 1, 2022

