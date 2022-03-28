A certificate issued in the name of FinminIndia is asking the recipient to share bank account details in order to receive funds. This certificate is Fake, Never respond to such letters received via emails, sms or on any other social media platform.

A certificate issued in the name of @FinMinIndia is asking the recipient to share bank account details in order to receive funds.#PIBFactCheck ▶️This certificate is #FAKE. ▶️Never respond to such letters received via emails/post asking you to share your bank related details. pic.twitter.com/jasb97PTY4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 28, 2022

