A major fire broke out at Raghuvanshi Mills in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Friday evening. The blaze was first reported at around 7:15 PM, following which the four-storey structure was evacuated. There were no reports of injuries. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the site, the report said. Assam Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Jorhat Chowk Bazaar, Over 100 Shops Gutted (Watch Video).

Huge Blaze Engulfs Raghuvanshi Mills:

Fire breaks out in four-storey commercial building at Lower Parel in Mumbai; no injuries reported: Civic officials

Mumbai Fire:

