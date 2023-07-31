A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable opened fire inside a moving train, leading to the death of one RPF ASI and three other passengers. The incident took place after the Jaipur Express Train crossed Palghar Station. After the incident, the accused reportedly jumped out of the train near Dahisar Station, however, he was later detained. More details of the matter are awaited. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Cop Opens Fire on Three Persons of a Family in Shajapur, His Body Later Found on Railway Tracks.

Firing at Jaipur Express Train in Mumbai

An RPF constable opened fire inside a moving Jaipur Express Train after it crossed Palghar Station. He shot one RPF ASI and three other passengers and jumped out of the train near Dahisar Station. The accused constable has been detained along with his weapon.

