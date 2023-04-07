A unique wedding took place in Chhattisgarh where five transgenders married their 'Guru' in the Janjgir-Champa district. A video of the unique wedding, one of its kind has now gone viral on social media. During the three-day-long wedding ceremony, members of the transgender community not only married their 'Guru' but also prayed for the welfare of society. At the wedding, all traditional rituals of the trans community were followed. The wedding was organized by the Kinnar Samiti, a community of eunuchs in India. Odisha Man Ties Knot With Transwoman After Wife’s Consent; Trio Decide To Stay Together Under Same Roof.

Five Transgenders Marry Their 'Guru' in Chhattisgarh

#WATCH | In a unique three-day-long wedding ceremony, five transgenders married their 'Guru' in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir- Champa district. The eunuchs also prayed for the welfare of society during the ceremony which followed all the traditional rituals of the trans community and… pic.twitter.com/SSEEFyrU3d — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)