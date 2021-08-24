Ganesh Utsav Celebrations 2021: Gujarat Govt Issues Guidelines; 4-feet Ganesha statue can be installed in public and two-feet statue in houses, Only aarti and prasad distribution allowed at pandals.

For Ganesh Utsav celebrations from 9th September to 19th September, a 4-feet Ganesha statue can be installed in public, a two-feet statue in houses. Only 'aarti' & distribution of prasad allowed at pandals, no other religious or cultural programs allowed: Gujarat CMO — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

