BCCI has appointed Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the new batting coach for the Indian Senior Women's team. The former Maharashtra batter has represented India in two Tests and 34 ODIs. Kanitkar brings a bundle of experiences with him. He has worked in the National Cricket Academy under VVS Laxman and was also a part of the Indian coaching staff in the last New Zealand series. Kanitkar's first assignment with the Indian Women's team will be against mighty Australia. Meanwhile, Ramesh Power is going to join National Cricket Academy (NCA) under VVS Laxman. Power is going to work as a spin bowling coach for the Men's team, replacing WV Raman. On Which Channel India vs Australia 2022 Women's T20I Series Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch IND W vs AUS W Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Indian Cricket Team Upcoming Matches.

Hrishikesh Kanitkar Named as the New Batting Coach of Women’s Team

Former India batter Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed batting coach of senior women's team while head coach Ramesh Powar set to join National Cricket Acdemy under VVS Laxman #BCCI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2022

BCCI Appointed Hrishikesh Kanitkar

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed as Batting Coach - Team India (Senior Women), Ramesh Powar to join NCA More Details 🔽https://t.co/u3Agagamdd — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2022

