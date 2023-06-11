Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Sunday increased the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Petrol will now cost Rs. 98.65 per litre and diesel prices will be Rs 88.95 per litre in the state, reported news agency ANI. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Asks Officers To Gear Up To Host Two G-20 Sessions in Amritsar.

Fuel Price Hike in Punjab:

Punjab government increases VAT on petrol and diesel prices. Petrol price in the state to be Rs 98.65 per litre and diesel price to be Rs 88.95 per litre — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

