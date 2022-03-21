The OMCs on Monday announced that it will resume the revision of petrol and diesel prices daily from March 22. It has further announced that the price of petrol and diesel will be hiked by 80 paise per litre from March 22. The revised price will be effective from tomorrow 6 am onwards.

#FuelPriceHike | OMCs to resume price revision of petrol, diesel from March 22. #Petrol, #diesel prices to be hiked by will 80 paise/L on March 22, effective from 6 am@priyadarshi108 pic.twitter.com/cwD7wPy1YL — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) March 21, 2022

