RRR Star Ram Charan set the stage on fire when he danced to the famous song Naatu Naatu at G20 Summit held in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday. Charan arrived in Srinagar today to participate in the 3rd G20 Working Group meeting kickstarting from Monday. The three-day long summit that is taking place in Jammu & Kashmir’s capital featured Ram Charan engaging in an insightful discussion on Film Tourism in a diverse and rich democracy like India. G20 Summit 2023: ‘RRR’ Actor Ram Charan Arrives in Srinagar To Attend G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting (Watch Video).

Naatu Naatu at G20 Video:

#WATCH | J&K: Actor Ram Charan dances to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie, in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/9oZ8c9sYBY — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

