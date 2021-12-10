General Bipin Rawat will be cremated today with full honours. CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other personnel died in a tragic chopper crash in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on December 8. The Indian Air Force Helicopter Mi-17V5 was carrying 14 people. The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat and other military personnel who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu will be performed with full military honours today in Delhi Cantonment. Watch Live streaming of General Rawat's final journey and funeral.

Here is the LIVE Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)