General Manoj Pande #COAS interacted with the team of 60 Para Field Hospital on return from #OperationDost in Türkiye. #COAS commended them for their selfless humane service and creating a special bond between the citizens of Türkiye & India.@SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/khp8zoP9D2— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)