A massive fire broke out in a room on the 15th floor of a 28-storey building near R City Mall in the Ghatkopar area. As per reports, the blaze erupted in a room on the 15th floor of a 28-storey building near R City Mall. BMC officials confirmed the incident and said that five fire tenders are present on the spot. So far, no casualties have been reported. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts in a Building Near R City Mall

