In Ghaziabad’s Kavinagar area, a high-speed car crashed into the main gate of a private housing society, severely injuring a security guard who was standing just behind it. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, shows the vehicle losing control and slamming into the gate, leaving the guard with serious injuries. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. After the video went viral on social media, local police took cognizance of the matter and have launched an investigation into the incident. Pilibhit Road Accident Caught on Camera: Reckless Van Driver Triggers Multi-Vehicle Crash, Biker Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Accident in Ghaziabad

गाजियाबाद की एक सोसाइटी में इस तरह एक कार मालिक ने गार्ड को धक्का मारा । क्या ऐसे लोगों को गाड़ी चलाने का अधिकार मिलना चाहिए ? pic.twitter.com/gPXNcLBePj — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) May 30, 2025

