A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a hotel room in Ghaziabad. The woman was found hanging by the ceiling fan. Reports said that the woman had come to help her brother who is lodged in Dasna jail. An investigation into the matter has been launched. UP Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide After Former Boyfriend Sends Private Pictures to Her Fiance in Shahjahanpur, Accused Arrested.

Ghaziabad Shocker:

Woman Dies by Suicide:

दि0 20.01.23को थाना वेवसिटी पर प्राप्त सूचना के अनुसार एक होटल मे ठहरी युवती का कमरा शाम से नही खुल रहा,सूचना पर तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए होटल मे देखा गया तो युवती द्वारा पंखे से लटककर आत्महत्या कर ली गई थी।शव को पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेज अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है-ACPवेवसिटी pic.twitter.com/CTGQdOfZIQ — DCP RURAL COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPRuralGZB) January 21, 2023

