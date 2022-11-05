In a shocking incident, a car hit two people on bike on Thursday night and dragged the motorcycle for over one kilometre in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area. Fortunately, the two riders didn't fall in the direction of the car and survived. The shocking video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the car dragging the bike on the road. Sparks can be seen flying around as the car drags the bike. This incident took place at around 11.30 pm. Two residents of Kaushambi were going somewhere when a car hit them from behind. The bike got stuck in the car. The driver, however, kept driving. The police later caught the driver and sent the men to the hospital. Terrifying Accident Video: Woman, Child Flung Into Air As Car Rams Into Bike in Pune's Junnar, CCTV Footage of Mishap Goes Viral

