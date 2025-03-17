A shocking video from a hotel in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a man allegedly spitting on the dough while making roti on a tandoor. The video is said to be from Naz Hotel. Following the video's circulation, Hindu Yuva Vahini lodged a complaint at Muradnagar police station demanding action. The police registered the complaint and initiated an investigation. The Assistant Police Commissioner of Masuri has released a video detailing the police action taken in the matter. Ghaziabad Horror: Intruders Cut Man's Genital in Uttar Pradesh, Flee With Body Parts; Case Registered.

Video of Man Spitting on Dough at Naz Hotel Goes Viral

