Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Bihar demanding a ban on Halal certificates like in Uttar Pradesh. He further asked Kumar to take immediate and robust action against destructive forces established in the state. Recently, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh issued a ban against the Halal certification within the state. The prohibition order was implemented with the justification that it was a "parallel system that created confusion about the quality of food items". It included the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of all halal-certified food products, except those intended for export. Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government Bans Sale of Halal Products in State After Cases of 'Forged' Halal Certificates Being Provided To Boost Sale.

Giriraj Singh Writes to Nitish Kumar, Demands Certification Ban in Bihar

Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Bihar demanding to ban on Halal certificates like in Uttar Pradesh and take action against destructive forces. pic.twitter.com/cWTyUw0a4Q — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

