A major water crisis looms over Salcete and nearby areas after a JCB damaged the main Selaulim water pipeline at Paroda, resulting in the wastage of thousands of liters of water. The incident, which occurred during excavation work, has disrupted the supply from the crucial pipeline that caters to a large population. Authorities have initiated repair work, but residents have been advised to use water judiciously as it may take time to restore normal supply.

JCB Damages Selaulim Water Pipeline at Paroda

#Goa: Main Selaulim water pipeline damaged by JCB at Paroda, thousands of liters of water wasted, Salcete & surrounding areas to be affected pic.twitter.com/c6p6jl5az5 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 11, 2025

