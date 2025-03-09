A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Mumbai today, March 9. The blaze erupted behind Wagheshwari Temple (Bageshwari Temple) in Goregaon, Dindoshi. Soon after the incident came to light, fire department teams reached the spot and began efforts to control the blaze. A video of the blaze has also gone viral on social media. Mumbai Fire: 3 Injured, 2 Vehicles Damaged After Leaking Gas Pipeline Catches Blaze on Road in Andheri (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Erupts Behind Bageshwari Temple in Goregaon

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out behind Bageshwari Temple in Goregaon, Dindoshi. Fire department teams reached the spot, and efforts to control the blaze are ongoing pic.twitter.com/RALLxP04Y2 — IANS (@ians_india) March 9, 2025

