Rajpath and Central Vista lawns will be renamed Kartavya Path by Government of India, according to reports. The road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Vijay Chowk, via India Gate to the National Stadium is known as 'Rajpath', where the historic Republic Day parade takes place.

Check Tweet:

Government of India to rename New Delhi's historic Rajpath & Central Vista lawns as 'Kartavya Path': Sources pic.twitter.com/9wgi7j6fx8 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)