Minister of Consumers Affairs, Food and Public distribution Piyush Goyal said that the union government has decided to provide free ration to 81.35 crore poor people under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year. He said the beneficiaries, who were getting food grains at highly subsidised rates under the Act would get free food grains until December 2023. Free Ration Scheme PMGKAY Extended for Another Three Months

Check Tweet:

Govt decides to make distribution of ration under National Food Security Act free for 81.3 cr poor for one year — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)