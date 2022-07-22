Government is not considering extending the July 31 deadline to file income tax returns for the FY 2021–22, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj told news agency PTI.

Govt not considering extending July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns: Revenue Secretary — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)