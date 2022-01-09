Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary or Parkash Purab on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi said that the Guru's life message gives strength to millions of people. "Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time" PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Check Tweet:

Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time. pic.twitter.com/1ANjFXI1UA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

