The countdown for country’s latest weather satellite INSAT-3DS launch has begun. Taking to X, the Indian space agency ISRO announced the good news "GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission: 27.5 hours countdown leading to the launch on February 17, 2024, at 17:35 Hrs. IST has commenced". India is set to launch its newest weather satellite on Saturday evening, using a rocket dubbed as "naughty boy" within the Indian space agency. Scheduled to lift off from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the 51.7 metre tall GSLV rocket will carry India’s latest weather satellite INSAT-3DS, to place it in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. This next-generation weather satellite will be a major boost to weather forecasting, disaster management efforts. GSLV-F14 Mission: Countdown for India’s February 17 Rocket Launch To Begin at 2.05 PM Today.

GSLV-F14 Mission:

GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission: 27.5 hours countdown leading to the launch on February 17, 2024, at 17:35 Hrs. IST has commenced. pic.twitter.com/TsZ1oxrUGq — ISRO (@isro) February 16, 2024

