In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, a man was dragged under car for 10-15 kms after his bike was hit by car on highway in Surat Rural. Police officials said that the victim was travelling with his wife, who fell on the road after the car hit their bike. The accused has been arrested. "No evidence of murder; it was an accident." Deputy SP, Surat Rural said. Ahmedabad Shocker: Domestic Worker Molests Home Alone Woman in Anandnagar; Complaint Filed.

Car Hits Bike on Highway in Surat Rural

