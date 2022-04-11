Six people were killed in a blast at a chemical factory at Dahej in Bharuch district early on Monday, Bharuch SP Leena Patil said. The blast in the reactor caused a fire in the factory. The fire was brought under control, Patil added. A further probe is underway.

Check Tweet:

Gujarat | Blast occurred at the reactor plant of Om Organics firm, late last night. 6 labourers at the plant died in the blast. This was followed by a fire incident. Police, fire team, & others controlled the fire. We're probing if there was any negligence: Bharuch SP Leena Patil pic.twitter.com/85cjUIvlkQ — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

